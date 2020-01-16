The Falls High School boys' hockey team fell 4-3 at home to the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears Tuesday evening after the visitors scored a goal in the last seconds of the game.
Goal scorers
- Bradyn Dremmel (assisted by Anthony Saari) at 4:49 into the third period
- (Power play) Jaxon Germain (assisted by Anthony Saari and Jackson Schulz) at 6:41 into the third period
- Jaxon Germain at 16:18 into the third period
Shot stats
- Shots on goal: 40-32 Golden Bears
- Goalie Mitchell Nemec recorded 36 saves
Game summary
The first period of Tuesday's game was a defensive showcase for both sides, with both offenses coming out fast-paced, peppering the goals with shots but not finding the back of the net.
The first goal of the game came around four minutes into the second period when the Golden Bears deflected the puck into the Bronco net.
The Golden Bears followed up by scoring two more goals to take a commanding 3-0 lead heading into the final period.
The Broncos started to mount a comeback when senior Bradyn Dremmel found the back of the net.
The scoring for the Broncos continued when senior Jaxon Germain scored two goals, including one with 42 seconds to go, to tie the game up and making it seem the game was destined for overtime.
However, the Golden Bears snuck the puck in with five seconds to go to get the win.
Germain said he's proud of how the Broncos fought back from a three-goal deficit.
"We just didn't give up," he said. "We started out a little slow, but then we got our feet moving and got in some good shots."
Junior Tucker Hell said after such a physical game, the Golden Bears are a team he wants another shot at in the playoffs.
"I feel like we'll be seeing them again," he said. "I want to see them again."
More to come
The Broncos were also on the ice Friday when they hosted the Denfeld Hunters, the results of which were unavailable at press time.
Up next
The Broncos will be back in action at 4 p.m. Saturday when they host the Red Lake Falls Eagles.