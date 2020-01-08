LITTLEFORK - The Littlefork-Big Falls High School boys' basketball team got its first win of the 2020's with a 60-35 home victory against the Laporte Wildcats Tuesday evening.
Top scorers
- Matt Kennedy - 19 points (5 field goals, 3 free throws and 2 three pointers)
- Anthony Cipriano - 10 points (5 field goals)
- Dale Erickson - 8 points (4 field goals)
Game summary
After the Vikings jumped to a quick 7-4 lead in the opening minutes of the ballgame, both teams found difficulty in getting their subsequent shots to land.
These scoring troubles kept the Vikings from pulling away from their opponents.
However, as the clock ticked down in the first half the Viking scoring found its footing once more, going into the locker rooms with a 30-18 lead.
In the second half, the Viking offense started hot with a 13-3 run.
Although the Vikings had short cold spells in the second half, they quickly extended their lead to take the game.
Head coach Dave Westerman said he wanted his team to use the fast break to get points on the board.
"We worked hard on defense and getting some fast break layups," he said. "Laporte went man-to-man for a little while and I think we attacked better then."
Westerman went on to say the Vikings will always strive to get better.
"I think it was a great team effort tonight," he said. "We had a lot of support from the bench and we had some younger guys step up. It was great to see."
Up next
The Vikings will be back on the court at 7:15 p.m. Friday when they travel to face the Bigfork Huskies.