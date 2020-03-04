LITTLEFORK - The Littlefork-Big Falls High School boys' basketball team picked up a 74-64 victory Monday evening against the Wrenshall Wrens in the play-in round of the Section 7A Tournament.
Top scorers
- Matt Kennedy - 25 points
- Dale Erickson - 17 points
- Anthony Cipriano - 11 points
Game summary
The Vikings put out a stout defense to start Monday's game, keeping the Wrens to a single point in the first four minutes of play.
However, the Vikings had trouble getting their own shots to fall, keeping them from pulling away with a big lead.
Holding on to a 14-13 lead midway through the first half, the Vikings had trouble getting past the Wren defense to get points inside the paint.
The Vikings were able to extend their lead to seven points with 90 seconds to go in the first half, but the Wrens went on a run themselves, finishing up with a three-point shot at the buzzer to cut the home team's lead to one point.
Both offenses gained momentum in the second half, trading leads throughout.
Ultimately, it was the Vikings who came out ahead thanks to a great performance on the free throw line to seal the victory.
Senior Matt Kennedy said being able to roll with the punches was what gave the Vikings the victory Monday evening.
"We turned a new page in the book and just kept going," he said.
Fellow senior Cam McRoberts said the Vikings need to come out swinging right away in their next game.
"We have to play a full game. We won't be going anywhere halfway," he said.
Up next
The Vikings will be back on the court at 7 p.m. tonight when they travel to face the Nashwauk-Keewatin Spartans.