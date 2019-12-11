LITTLEFORK - The Littlefork-Big Falls High School girls' basketball team got its fifth victory of the season Tuesday evening, beating the Warroad Warriors 53-25 at home.
The win keeps the Vikings undefeated at 5-0.
Top scorers
- Destiny Piekarski - 27 points (8 field goals, 3 three pointers and 2 free throws)
- Emily Fairchild - 9 points (4 field goals and 1 free throw)
- Kenzie Swenson - 7 points (3 field goals and 1 free throw)
Game summary
Tuesday's ballgame started with both teams struggling to get their shots to land in the opening minutes, with the first points being scored four minutes in.
However, those first points warmed the Viking offense up, starting the game on a 8-0 run.
While the Vikings didn't have their best shooting performance in the first half, their defense stepped up and kept the Warriors to five points in the first 10 minutes of the ballgame.
The Vikings' offensive output saw an increase in the second half, starting things out on an 18-2 scoring run.
Head coach Mason Imhof said increased communication was what led to the Vikings' offensive success in the second half.
"We talked more, we hustled more and we just shook off whatever we were playing with in the first half," he said. "You can't play that way against great teams and expect to win."
The Warriors couldn't find an answer to the Viking defense, only scoring 11 points in the second half.
Imhof said while it's great to be 5-0, he wants his team to play with that same intensity the whole game rather than kick into it in the second half.
"It's important to have a good start," he said. "We're moving the ball well, we just need to keep executing and keep shooting."
Up next
The Vikings were back on the court Thursday when they hosted the Greenway Raiders, the results of which were unavailable at press time.