For the first time since football season ended, the lights at Sports Stadium shined down Monday evening.
Falls High School made the decision to join the "Be the Light" campaign, joining schools from across the state including neighboring Littlefork-Big Falls High School.
FHS Athletic Director Bill Mason said the campaign is there to honor both spring sports athletes along with the class of 2020 as a whole.
"It's a dedication for the seniors, no matter if they play spring sports or not," he said. "We're standing in solidarity with other schools in the state."
Many cars lined the parking lot of Sports Stadium to watch the lights go up at 8:20 p.m., 20:20 in military time, with other cars honking in support as they passed.
Some cars stayed the full 20 minutes while others left shortly after the lights came on to make room for others.
Mason said the stadium's lights will be shining every Monday in April at the same time and supporters can come stay under the lights for as long as they're on or to simply honk their support as they pass through.