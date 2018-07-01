Falls High School sophomore and Bronco goalie Mitchell Nemec got the chance to rub shoulders with some of the best high school hockey players in Minnesota over the past month.
Nemec participated in the CCM High Performance Programs, programs that take some of the best hockey players in Minnesota and allows them to train to better their performances on the ice, as well allowing them to be evaluated by scouts from both college and professional levels.
Nemec has been playing the sport of hockey since he was 5 years old, and he said the passion he has for the sport compelled him to take part in the camps for the second year in a row.
“I had been in these camps last year when I was 14, and I was really compelled to take on these camps as a 15-year-old because it was a cool chance to make the final phase and go to New York,” he said.
The High Performance camps have five phases that take place over the summer months, and Nemec made it all the way to phase four, getting to compete in the CCM High Performance Summer Festival in St. Cloud, along with 100 other players from around the state.
“It feels pretty good to make it so far into these camps,” he added. “As a young player who still has dreams of going to the NHL and having those dreams come true, it’s definitely an open door to try and help make those dreams happen.”
Nemec also said it was a lot of fun to be able to compete with and against some great players from around the state.
“It’s fun to just get up there and play with them and see how you stack up with everybody else,” he said.
Participating in these camps even gave Nemec the opportunity to get some advice from an NHL defenseman.
“Nate Schmidt from the Vegas Golden Knights came to talk with us, and I actually got the chance to talk with him and and get some advice, so it was really cool to get the chance to meet him,” Nemec said.
Even though Nemec didn’t make it to the final phase of the camps, he said the camps have helped him immensely with his goalkeeping performance.
“It gave me the opportunity to learn under a lot of guys who have worked with a lot of college teams as well as other places. There’s a lot of good instruction, good coaches and the motivational speakers they had helped my mental health as well,” he said.
Nemec said he plans to take part in the 16- and 17-year-old camps next summer.