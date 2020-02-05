The Falls High School girls' hockey team fell 3-0 to the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks in the first round of the Section 7A Playoffs Tuesday evening.
Although the Broncos' season has ended, one bright spot was senior goalie Macey Marcotte breaking the school record for most saves in a single game with 72.
This breaks the record set by Jessie L'Heureux, when she made 67 saves during a game against Silver Bay Area during the 2006-07 season.
Head coach Michele McDonald said she is proud of how every member of her team performed during Tuesday's game.
"We've said a million times that success is not just found on the scoreboard," she said. "You look at every little thing that we have and what these kids have worked for in the season is really incredible."
McDonald went on to say she wants the players that will be returning next season to remember how they felt at the end of this game.
"We know how good this felt," she said. "Not because of the score or how it ended, but that we worked hard. This is something to strive for and it's these little things that get you where you need to be."
The Broncos end the 2019-20 season with a 0-20-1 record.