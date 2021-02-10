Despite following the state's COVID-19 guidelines, some members of the Littlefork-Big Falls girls' basketball team say they're still missing out on opportunities to play.
The new season requires players to wear masks to protect one another from COVID-19. Six players on the L-BF roster have medical exemptions from the rules requiring them to wear masks while playing.
The exemptions are prompting other district officials and players to question the exemptions, and causing them to hesitate to tip off on the court with L-BF.
Coach Mason Imhof said all of his exempt players have the permission of medical professionals to play without masks.
"I've been questioned by multiple schools and I tell them all the same thing," he said. "I've made it clear that I'm following MSHSL (Minnesota State High School League) guidelines to the letter and I've provided the needed paperwork at every game."
Imhof said he hides nothing from the other schools.
"I've been really open about things," he said. "I don't want to play a school or go to a game and hide anything."
But he said schools have postponed or canceled games with the Vikings, and some officials have declined to officiate their games, leaving Imhof frustrated.
"Heading into this season, I think every coach, player and official understood there would be some modicum of risk," he said. "Whether it's COVID, some other flu virus or another sickness in general, that reality is present every year. "
One of the schools that canceled their game with the Vikings was cross-county rival Falls High School. FHS athletic director Bill Mason said it all came down to the safety of his own athletes.
"Of course we'd want to play the Vikings. It's a big rivalry game, but we have the safety of our own athletes to think about," he said. "We will all be back on the same court next year."
Imhof said he understands concerns about getting the virus. A high school basketball official, or referee, told him earlier he had decided not to officiate this year.
"I agreed with his decision and I agree that if you have concerns about your own safety, then you should maybe sit this season out," Imhof said. "Other teams will say they're looking out for their player's safety, but that's also what I'm doing: Looking out for their safety."
He said he's been keeping in contact with the MSHSL, to make sure all protocols are being followed.
"They read my statement and they did support me, saying I was following all the guidelines," he said. "The only thing they can't do is force schools to play us, which I wouldn't want to do anyway. The league has assured me that I haven't done anything wrong."
Missing out
Player Destiny Piekarski has a mask exemption because she experienced bloody noses, and during practice became light headed and felt like she would pass out.
"I went to a session with my trainer and I had to sit down because I probably would have passed out if I didn't. I thought this wasn't safe, so I talked with my doctor and she agreed," she said.
Imhof said players can get an exemption for any issues involving breathing or having an underlying condition.
"I trust the advice of these medical professionals, just like I would trust their advice on things like having to wear a knee brace," he said.
Piekarski said she wears a mask during all of her other daily activities, such as in the school or walking around a store, and talking with her trainer one-on-one.
However, despite the exemption, she said she feels judged by opposing teams on the court for not wearing a mask.
"It's definitely used against us to try and get their way," she said. "It's sad, to lose some games in an already shortened season so far into my career. We have to work from it and we have to use it to push ourselves harder. Even though a lot of my teammates are younger, they are there for me and I appreciate them."
Piekarski pleaded for others to understand their experiences.
"We're teenage girls who want to play basketball," she said. "If we didn't feel safe then we're not going to do it. It's just really sad, because we're following all the rules, but we're still getting hate for it, but it's just something we have to deal with if we want to play."
Six players have mask exemptions, while the other six do not, but Imhof said the situation has brought the team members together.
"With everything that had been going on, it has taught us if you believe in something, you have to come together and stand up for what is right," he said.
Not all comments about the exemptions have been negative. Imhof announced the exemptions Jan. 28 in a letter, prompting a parent to thank him for "taking a stance for mask exemption and sticking up for my team, because she had some daughters who are exempt as well. I knew some people would disagree with my letter, and that's OK with me."
Meanwhile, Imhof said he is acting for the best interests of his team.
"My main point is, I think I'm doing what is right for my team," he said. "I'm not breaking any rules and I'm not just doing this to take a stand. I'm doing what I think is right by following the guidelines that have already been put in place."