Max Marcotte and Marc Glowack

Max Marcotte is handed the Todd Lepper Award by Marc Glowack of the Bronco Hockey Booster Club.

 Contributed Photo

Falls High School senior and Bronco goalie Max Marcotte was named the 2021 recipient of the Todd Lepper Award during the Broncos' last regular season home game against the Greenway Raiders March 11.

The award is voted on by the Bronco players.

