Dayton Busch
Position: Forward
Role model: Libby Miggins
Favorite sports team: Phoenix Suns
Pregame ritual: Eat popcorn with my girls Anna and Chloe.
Future plans: Attend a four-year university in Arizona.
Hannah Mark
Position: Post
Role models: My mom and my stepdad Joe. They are the hardest working people I know.
Favorite sports team: Los Angeles Lakers
Pregame ritual: Pray for a successful game and the well-being of my teammates.
Future plans: Attend BSU for criminal justice and psychology. Afterwards move to somewhere with mountains.
Maddy Olson
Position: Guard
Role model: My parents
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Wild
Pregame ritual: I always put my right sock, ankle brace, knee pad and shoe on before my left.
Future plans: Attend BSU and pursue a degree in business management.
Melody Ruelle
Position: Guard
Role model: Grace Gilbert
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Lynx
Pregame ritual: Brush my teeth.
Future plans: Go to college.
Holly Wold
Position: Point guard
Role model: My mom
Favorite sports team: International Falls Broncos
Pregame ritual: I brush my teeth in the locker room before every game.
Future plans: Attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth and pursue a degree in speech pathology or education.