Dayton Busch

Position: Forward

Role model: Libby Miggins

Favorite sports team: Phoenix Suns

Pregame ritual: Eat popcorn with my girls Anna and Chloe.

Future plans: Attend a four-year university in Arizona.

Hannah Mark

Position: Post

Role models: My mom and my stepdad Joe. They are the hardest working people I know.

Favorite sports team: Los Angeles Lakers

Pregame ritual: Pray for a successful game and the well-being of my teammates.

Future plans: Attend BSU for criminal justice and psychology. Afterwards move to somewhere with mountains.

Maddy Olson

Position: Guard

Role model: My parents

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Wild

Pregame ritual: I always put my right sock, ankle brace, knee pad and shoe on before my left.

Future plans: Attend BSU and pursue a degree in business management.

Melody Ruelle

Position: Guard

Role model: Grace Gilbert

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Lynx

Pregame ritual: Brush my teeth.

Future plans: Go to college.

Holly Wold

Position: Point guard

Role model: My mom

Favorite sports team: International Falls Broncos

Pregame ritual: I brush my teeth in the locker room before every game.

Future plans: Attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth and pursue a degree in speech pathology or education.

