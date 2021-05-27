Myles Mason

Who you look up to: My grandparents.

Favorite sports team/athlete: Tiger Woods.

Pre-meet ritual: Hit at least one good shot with each club on the range in warmups.

Future plans: Attend Viterbo University for criminal justice and play on their golf team.

Mitchell Nemec

Who you look up to: My Grandpa Mick, who got me into the sport of golf at a young age.

Favorite sports team/athlete: Rickie Fowler.

Pre-meet ritual: Hit balls on the range, listen to music and eat a peanut butter sandwich.

Future plans: Attend Bemidji State University to major in health and physical education or business administration with marketing emphasis.

Nick Tanner

Who you look up to: My parents.

Favorite sports team/athlete: Minnesota Wild.

Pre-meet ritual: Listen to music before the meet and during warmups.

Future plans: Attend Viterbo University for golf and bowling and major in engineering.

