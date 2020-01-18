Cole Anderson
Position: Forward/center
Role model: My dad
Favorite sports teams: Minnesota Gophers/Minnehaha
Pregame ritual: Listen to music, shoot, stretch and then listen to more music.
Future plans: Two years at RRCC to finish my AA, then go to a tech school for mechanics and welding.
Freddy Bartlett
Position: Point guard
Role models: My family
Favorite sports team: Boston Celtics
Pregame ritual: Sit with the coaches.
Future plans: Join the Marines.
Logan Covel
Position: Center
Role models: My parents
Favorite sports team: Boston Celtics
Pregame ritual: Eat Subway
Future plans: Become an electrician.
Jace Hallin
Position: Guard
Role model: My brother
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings
Pregame ritual: Drink preworkout
Future plans: Play college football at a university.
Dakota Hoppe
Position: Center
Role models: My boys on the team.
Favorite sports team: International Falls Broncos
Pregame ritual: Eat soup
Future plans: Work.