Cole Anderson

Position: Forward/center

Role model: My dad

Favorite sports teams: Minnesota Gophers/Minnehaha

Pregame ritual: Listen to music, shoot, stretch and then listen to more music.

Future plans: Two years at RRCC to finish my AA, then go to a tech school for mechanics and welding.

Freddy Bartlett

Position: Point guard

Role models: My family

Favorite sports team: Boston Celtics

Pregame ritual: Sit with the coaches.

Future plans: Join the Marines.

Logan Covel

Position: Center

Role models: My parents

Favorite sports team: Boston Celtics

Pregame ritual: Eat Subway

Future plans: Become an electrician.

Jace Hallin

Position: Guard

Role model: My brother

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings

Pregame ritual: Drink preworkout

Future plans: Play college football at a university.

Dakota Hoppe

Position: Center

Role models: My boys on the team.

Favorite sports team: International Falls Broncos

Pregame ritual: Eat soup

Future plans: Work.

