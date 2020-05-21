Anthony Cipriano
Favorite Viking sports memory: Joining the Mustangs for football.
Hobbies in lockdown: During the lockdown, I’ve been just chillin’.
Future plans: I plan to go to Hibbing Community College in the fall.
Dani Erickson
Favorite Viking sports memory: Conversations with Emily F. in the outfield and the team bus rides.
Hobbies in lockdown: Working and doing lots of outdoor activities.
Future plans: I plan on majoring in biology at St. Scholastica.
Emily Fairchild
Favorite Viking sports memory: Hitting the buzzer-beater this year against Greenway, leading to our overtime victory when we haven’t beaten them the past two years.
Hobbies in lockdown: Focusing on schoolwork while also working.
Future plans: I plan on attending Winona State University to major in criminal justice and psychology.
Matt Kennedy
Favorite Viking sports memory: My entire senior year in football and basketball was the best times in my sports career.
Hobbies in lockdown: Hunting, fishing and working.
Future plans: Go to BSU and get a degree in fisheries biology and be on the BSU bass team.
Elise Larson
Favorite Viking sports memory: Playing with my teammates and enjoying every game I got to play.
Hobbies in lockdown: Homework, being outdoors and sleeping.
Future plans: I plan to attend the University of North Dakota and enter their nursing program to later become a neonatal nurse.
Gabe McManus
Favorite Viking sports memory: The bus rides were always fun.
Hobbies in lockdown: Homework, sleep and getting future stuff planned.
Future plans: I’ll be joining the marine corps in the fall.
Cam McRoberts
Favorite Viking sports memory: My senior football season.
Hobbies in lockdown: Fishing, working out and going to the field to work on baseball.
Future plans: To play baseball at BSU while getting my degree.
Jacob Peterson
Favorite Viking sports memory: Beating Chisholm in the first round of the playoffs.
Hobbies in lockdown: Playing a lot of frisbee golf.
Future plans: To attend Itasca Community College for natural resource law enforcement.
Kenzie Swenson
Favorite Viking sports memory: Hitting a grand slam against Lake of the Woods when the whole school was there.
Hobbies in lockdown: I have been focusing on my future and trying to stay connected with friends and family.
Future plans: I will be attending the University of Minnesota-Duluth and majoring in biochemistry.