Anthony Cipriano

Favorite Viking sports memory: Joining the Mustangs for football.

Hobbies in lockdown: During the lockdown, I’ve been just chillin’.

Future plans: I plan to go to Hibbing Community College in the fall.

Dani Erickson

Favorite Viking sports memory: Conversations with Emily F. in the outfield and the team bus rides.

Hobbies in lockdown: Working and doing lots of outdoor activities.

Future plans: I plan on majoring in biology at St. Scholastica.

Emily Fairchild

Favorite Viking sports memory: Hitting the buzzer-beater this year against Greenway, leading to our overtime victory when we haven’t beaten them the past two years.

Hobbies in lockdown: Focusing on schoolwork while also working.

Future plans: I plan on attending Winona State University to major in criminal justice and psychology.

Matt Kennedy

Favorite Viking sports memory: My entire senior year in football and basketball was the best times in my sports career.

Hobbies in lockdown: Hunting, fishing and working.

Future plans: Go to BSU and get a degree in fisheries biology and be on the BSU bass team.

Elise Larson

Favorite Viking sports memory: Playing with my teammates and enjoying every game I got to play.

Hobbies in lockdown: Homework, being outdoors and sleeping.

Future plans: I plan to attend the University of North Dakota and enter their nursing program to later become a neonatal nurse.

Gabe McManus

Favorite Viking sports memory: The bus rides were always fun.

Hobbies in lockdown: Homework, sleep and getting future stuff planned.

Future plans: I’ll be joining the marine corps in the fall.

Cam McRoberts

Favorite Viking sports memory: My senior football season.

Hobbies in lockdown: Fishing, working out and going to the field to work on baseball.

Future plans: To play baseball at BSU while getting my degree.

Jacob Peterson

Favorite Viking sports memory: Beating Chisholm in the first round of the playoffs.

Hobbies in lockdown: Playing a lot of frisbee golf.

Future plans: To attend Itasca Community College for natural resource law enforcement.

Kenzie Swenson

Favorite Viking sports memory: Hitting a grand slam against Lake of the Woods when the whole school was there.

Hobbies in lockdown: I have been focusing on my future and trying to stay connected with friends and family.

Future plans: I will be attending the University of Minnesota-Duluth and majoring in biochemistry.

