Gracie Bahr

Position: Spirit captain

Role models: My mom, aunts and sister. They are teaching me that I can achieve anything I set my sights on.

Favorite sports team: International Falls Broncos

Favorite pregame snack: Carrot sticks and apple slices

Future plans: Do something that brings me so much joy that it doesn’t feel like work and makes me love every day of the week, even Monday.

Jake Erickson

Role models: My parents and grandparents

Favorite sports team: International Falls Broncos

Favorite pregame snack: Sunflower seeds

Future plans: Attend a four-year university for a math/science degree.

Sarah Jaaksoo

Role model: My grandmother

Favorite pregame snack: Fruits

Future plans: I want to study music production in college and pursue dancing.

Melody Ruelle

Role model: My cousin Mackenna

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings

Favorite pregame snack: Apple sauce

Future plans: Hopefully go to school to be a veterinarian.

Ben Skifstad

Role model: Jake Erickson, because he’s taller than me.

Favorite sports team: Pittsburgh Penguins

Favorite pregame snack: Protein bar or sunflower seeds

Future plans: Go to college for mechanical/aerospace engineering.

Tags

Recommended for you