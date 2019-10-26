Gracie Bahr
Position: Spirit captain
Role models: My mom, aunts and sister. They are teaching me that I can achieve anything I set my sights on.
Favorite sports team: International Falls Broncos
Favorite pregame snack: Carrot sticks and apple slices
Future plans: Do something that brings me so much joy that it doesn’t feel like work and makes me love every day of the week, even Monday.
Jake Erickson
Role models: My parents and grandparents
Favorite sports team: International Falls Broncos
Favorite pregame snack: Sunflower seeds
Future plans: Attend a four-year university for a math/science degree.
Sarah Jaaksoo
Role model: My grandmother
Favorite pregame snack: Fruits
Future plans: I want to study music production in college and pursue dancing.
Melody Ruelle
Role model: My cousin Mackenna
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings
Favorite pregame snack: Apple sauce
Future plans: Hopefully go to school to be a veterinarian.
Ben Skifstad
Role model: Jake Erickson, because he’s taller than me.
Favorite sports team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Favorite pregame snack: Protein bar or sunflower seeds
Future plans: Go to college for mechanical/aerospace engineering.