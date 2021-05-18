Tucker Hell 

Position: Second base.

Who you look up to: My grandpa Roy and grandma Sharron.

Favorite sports team: 1980 US Olympic hockey team.

Pregame ritual: Listen to music.

Future plans: Continue schooling with plans of a degree in natural resources law enforcement and wildlife firefighting.

Bryant Koenig 

Position: Pitcher/outfield.

Who you look up to: My parents.

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Twins.

Pregame ritual: Relaxing.

Future plans: Attend Viterbo University to major in engineering and play baseball.

Riley Larson 

Position: Pitcher/first base/outfield.

Who you look up to: My dad.

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings.

Pregame ritual: Take Ibuprofen and do bands.

Future plans: Attend Northwest Technical College for electrical.

Max Marcotte 

Position: Catcher. 

Who you look up to: My parents.

Favorite sports team: North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

Pregame ritual: Go with the flow.

Future plans: Attend Vermilion Community College for wildland/wildlife law enforcement.

Joe Talmage 

Position: Pitcher/catcher/first base.

Who you look up to: My brother.

Favorite sports team: Boston Red Sox.

Pregame ritual: I eat a granola bar and drink a Gatorade.

Future plans: Go to St. Scholastica to study physical therapy and play baseball.

