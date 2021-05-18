Tucker Hell
Position: Second base.
Who you look up to: My grandpa Roy and grandma Sharron.
Favorite sports team: 1980 US Olympic hockey team.
Pregame ritual: Listen to music.
Future plans: Continue schooling with plans of a degree in natural resources law enforcement and wildlife firefighting.
Bryant Koenig
Position: Pitcher/outfield.
Who you look up to: My parents.
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Twins.
Pregame ritual: Relaxing.
Future plans: Attend Viterbo University to major in engineering and play baseball.
Riley Larson
Position: Pitcher/first base/outfield.
Who you look up to: My dad.
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings.
Pregame ritual: Take Ibuprofen and do bands.
Future plans: Attend Northwest Technical College for electrical.
Max Marcotte
Position: Catcher.
Who you look up to: My parents.
Favorite sports team: North Dakota Fighting Hawks.
Pregame ritual: Go with the flow.
Future plans: Attend Vermilion Community College for wildland/wildlife law enforcement.
Joe Talmage
Position: Pitcher/catcher/first base.
Who you look up to: My brother.
Favorite sports team: Boston Red Sox.
Pregame ritual: I eat a granola bar and drink a Gatorade.
Future plans: Go to St. Scholastica to study physical therapy and play baseball.