Alicia Kelly
Position: Outside hitter
Who do you look up to: My grandma and my mom. They both inspire me to do my best even if I’m at my worst.
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Wild
Pregame ritual: Eat a Reese’s Cup. It’s one of my favorite candies and I won’t ever get tired of it.
Future plans: Go to college to become a nurse, focus on my family more and just live life to its fullest.
Nissa Thomas
Position: Outside and setter
Who do you look up to: My grandfather
Favorite sports team: Chicago Cubs
Pregame ritual: Make Tiktoks
Future plans: Attend a university and pursue a degree in marine biology.