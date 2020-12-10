Alicia Kelly

Position: Outside hitter

Who do you look up to: My grandma and my mom. They both inspire me to do my best even if I’m at my worst.

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Wild

Pregame ritual: Eat a Reese’s Cup. It’s one of my favorite candies and I won’t ever get tired of it.

Future plans: Go to college to become a nurse, focus on my family more and just live life to its fullest.

Nissa Thomas

Position: Outside and setter

Who do you look up to: My grandfather

Favorite sports team: Chicago Cubs

Pregame ritual: Make Tiktoks

Future plans: Attend a university and pursue a degree in marine biology.

