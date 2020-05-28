Gracie Bahr
Favorite Bronco sports memory: Getting to tell Sarah, the only other senior on our track and field team who was our exchange student from Estonia, that she was going to join myself and the other two seniors as a captain is my favorite Bronco sports memory. Her reaction was such a blessing.
Hobbies in lockdown: During the quarantine I have been getting to spend wonderful quality time with my family and enjoying an amazing amount of nature, even finding some new spots to explore.
Future plans: I plan to double major in biochemistry or cognitive science and mathematics, which will allow me to go for my graduate degrees in neuroscience and music therapy.
Jacob Erickson
Favorite Bronco sports memory: Building the huge team camp under the blue tarp in Hibbing and locking my keys in my truck right before the bus left for Warroad.
Hobbies in lockdown: I spend as much time outdoors as possible. A lot of family time.
Future plans: Attend UMD for chemical engineering and music.
Kian Gonzales
Favorite Bronco sports memory: When I scored the game-winning goal against Denfeld in double OT in the 2017-2018 Bronco hockey year bringing us to the AMSOIL Arena.
Hobbies in lockdown: Homework and going into the woods to explore.
Future plans: Attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth to major in civil engineering.
Ben Skifstad
Favorite Bronco sports memory: Beating Fort Frances at home my senior year.
Hobbies in lockdown: Playing video games or exploring in the woods.
Future plans: To go to UMD for mechanical engineering.
Holly Wold
Favorite Bronco sports memory: All the friends I made over the years. My favorite track meet every year was the True Team Meet.
Hobbies in lockdown: I have been going on many runs and doing homework to keep myself busy.
Future plans: I plan on attending the University of Minnesota-Duluth this fall and pursue a degree in speech therapy or elementary education.