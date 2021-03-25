Ashton Hielscher

Position: Forward

Who you look up to: My captains and the seniors who came before me.

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Timberwolves

Pregame ritual: Hanging with the boys and having a good time.

Future plans: Attend college and get a degree in civil engineering.

Bryant Koenig

Position: Guard

Who you look up to: My parents and grandparents

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Twins

Pregame ritual: Listen to music with the boys.

Future plans: Attend Viterbo University for a degree in engineering and to play baseball.

Riley Larson

Position: Forward

Who you look up to: My father

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings

Pregame ritual: Listen to music and take ibuprofen.

Future plans: Attend a trade school and pursue a electrical field.

Maddy Pierre

Position: Forward

Who you look up to: My mom

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Wild

Future plans: Going to college for either teaching or law enforcement.

Cullen Rein

Positions: Guard/forward

Who you look up to: My dad

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Timberwolves

Pregame ritual: Listen to music

Future plans: Attend a four-year college.

Chloe Sullivan

Positions: All around

Who you look up to: Parents and my sister

Pregame ritual: Listening to music.

Future plans: Go into the army national guard and then college.

Anna Windels

Position: Forward

Who you look up to: My teammates and former captains

Favorite sports team: International Falls Broncos

Pregame ritual: Try to make every layup in warmups.

Future plans: Study environmental science at a four-year university.

