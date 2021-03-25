Ashton Hielscher
Position: Forward
Who you look up to: My captains and the seniors who came before me.
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Pregame ritual: Hanging with the boys and having a good time.
Future plans: Attend college and get a degree in civil engineering.
Bryant Koenig
Position: Guard
Who you look up to: My parents and grandparents
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Twins
Pregame ritual: Listen to music with the boys.
Future plans: Attend Viterbo University for a degree in engineering and to play baseball.
Riley Larson
Position: Forward
Who you look up to: My father
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings
Pregame ritual: Listen to music and take ibuprofen.
Future plans: Attend a trade school and pursue a electrical field.
Maddy Pierre
Position: Forward
Who you look up to: My mom
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Wild
Future plans: Going to college for either teaching or law enforcement.
Cullen Rein
Positions: Guard/forward
Who you look up to: My dad
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Pregame ritual: Listen to music
Future plans: Attend a four-year college.
Chloe Sullivan
Positions: All around
Who you look up to: Parents and my sister
Pregame ritual: Listening to music.
Future plans: Go into the army national guard and then college.
Anna Windels
Position: Forward
Who you look up to: My teammates and former captains
Favorite sports team: International Falls Broncos
Pregame ritual: Try to make every layup in warmups.
Future plans: Study environmental science at a four-year university.