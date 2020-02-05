Sara Jaaksoo
Position: Forward
Role model: My grandmother
Future plans: I want to study music production in college and pursue dancing.
Macey Marcotte
Position: Goalie
Role models: My parents
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Wild
Pregame ritual: Listen to music while dialing in for the game.
Future plans: Attend BSU and major in elementary education.
Taytum Stone
Position: Defense
Role models: My parents and coaches
Favorite sports team: Edmonton Oilers
Pregame ritual: Get dressed, eat candy, get my helmet and gloves in front of me and wait for my nerves to kick in.
Future plans: Attend University of Winnipeg and become a high school biology teacher.
Maria Vollom
Position: Center
Role model: My brother, Jackson Vollom
Favorite sports team: North Dakota Fighting Hawks
Pregame ritual: Listen to 80’s music, stick handle and re-tape my stick.
Future plans: Attend UND with a degree in business and communications.