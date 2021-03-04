Cody Jantzen
Who you look up to: My dad
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings
Premeet ritual: Eat some Clif brand Bloks.
Future plans: Go to Stout for track and field.
Jake Slatinski
Who you look up to: Sam cool bass
Favorite sports team: San Francisco 49ers
Premeet ritual: Have a nice cup of black coffee.
Future plans: Attend the University of Minnesota-Morris and get my business degree.
Gavin Wilson
Who you look up to: My dad and grandpa.
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Golden Gophers
Premeet ritual: Listen to music.
Future plans: Attend Rainy River Community College.