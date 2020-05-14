Bradyn Dremmel
Favorite Bronco sports memory: Playing in the state tournament for summer ball.
Hobbies while on lockdown: Shooting my bow and homework.
Future plans: Attend BSU for construction management.
Travis Kalar
Favorite Bronco sports memory: Going to state for baseball.
Hobbies while on lockdown: Playing video games and homework.
Future plans: Go to Northwestern Technical College to become an electrician.
Macey Marcotte
Favorite Bronco sports memory: All the friendships I made and getting to play against friends and family on other teams.
Hobbies during lockdown: Hanging out at home and going fishing with my family when possible.
Future plans: Attend Bemidji State University to major in elementary education and get my coaching certificate.
Anthony Saari
Favorite Bronco sports memory: Playing in the state tourney for summer ball.
Hobbies during lockdown: Sleeping and homework.
Future plans: Attend UMD and major in psychology.