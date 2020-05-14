Bradyn Dremmel

Favorite Bronco sports memory: Playing in the state tournament for summer ball.

Hobbies while on lockdown: Shooting my bow and homework.

Future plans: Attend BSU for construction management.

Travis Kalar

Favorite Bronco sports memory: Going to state for baseball.

Hobbies while on lockdown: Playing video games and homework.

Future plans: Go to Northwestern Technical College to become an electrician.

Macey Marcotte

Favorite Bronco sports memory: All the friendships I made and getting to play against friends and family on other teams.

Hobbies during lockdown: Hanging out at home and going fishing with my family when possible.

Future plans: Attend Bemidji State University to major in elementary education and get my coaching certificate.

Anthony Saari

Favorite Bronco sports memory: Playing in the state tourney for summer ball.

Hobbies during lockdown: Sleeping and homework.

Future plans: Attend UMD and major in psychology.

