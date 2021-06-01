Dale Erickson 

Who you look up to: My parents

Favorite sports team: The Colorado Rockies and the 1976 Flint Tropics.

Pregame ritual: Do a magic trick.

Future plans: Go to university for sports management.

Alicia Kelly 

Position: Second base.

Who you look up to: My grandma is the person I look up to the most. She has helped me out a lot throughout the years.

Favorite sports team: Chicago Cubs and the Minnesota Wild.

Pregame ritual: I like to listen to music in my car to pump me up.

Future plans: I want to go to NDSU to become a nurse.

Natalie Knaeble 

Position: Catcher.

Who you look up to: Both my grandpas.

Favorite sports team: Golden State Warriors.

Pregame ritual: Jamming out to tunes.

Future plans: Become an elementary teacher.

Jacob Pendergast 

Who you look up to: My dad.

Favorite sports team: Detroit Lions

Pregame ritual: Show up late, pray and take way too long to get ready.

Future plans: Take a year off from school to work, find out what I want to do and play college football what whatever school I end up at to finish my four-year degree.

Nissa Thomas 

Position: Pitcher/shortstop.

Who you look up to: My sisters.

Favorite sports team: Chicago Cubs.

Pregame ritual: Eat a peppermint protein bar and nap.

Future plans: Attending NDSU this fall to major in biology and minor in either environmental conservation or zoology.

Tags