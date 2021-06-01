Dale Erickson
Who you look up to: My parents
Favorite sports team: The Colorado Rockies and the 1976 Flint Tropics.
Pregame ritual: Do a magic trick.
Future plans: Go to university for sports management.
Alicia Kelly
Position: Second base.
Who you look up to: My grandma is the person I look up to the most. She has helped me out a lot throughout the years.
Favorite sports team: Chicago Cubs and the Minnesota Wild.
Pregame ritual: I like to listen to music in my car to pump me up.
Future plans: I want to go to NDSU to become a nurse.
Natalie Knaeble
Position: Catcher.
Who you look up to: Both my grandpas.
Favorite sports team: Golden State Warriors.
Pregame ritual: Jamming out to tunes.
Future plans: Become an elementary teacher.
Jacob Pendergast
Who you look up to: My dad.
Favorite sports team: Detroit Lions
Pregame ritual: Show up late, pray and take way too long to get ready.
Future plans: Take a year off from school to work, find out what I want to do and play college football what whatever school I end up at to finish my four-year degree.
Nissa Thomas
Position: Pitcher/shortstop.
Who you look up to: My sisters.
Favorite sports team: Chicago Cubs.
Pregame ritual: Eat a peppermint protein bar and nap.
Future plans: Attending NDSU this fall to major in biology and minor in either environmental conservation or zoology.