Anthony “Tony” Cipriano
Position: Guard
Who do you look up to?: People who are taller than me.
Favorite sports team: North Central Stars
Pregame ritual: Tie my shoes
Future plans: Attend Hibbing Community College
Matt Kennedy
Position: Point guard
Who do you look up to?: My dad, Dalvin Cook and Tyus Jones
Favorite sports team: North Central Stars
Pregame ritual: Eat and peanut butter and jelly sandwich before a game.
Future plans: Attend BSU and be on the bass team.
Cameron McRoberts
Position: Post
Who do you look up to?: My coaches
Favorite sports team: North Central Stars
Pregame ritual: Eat and listen to music.
Future plans: Play sports for Bemidji.
Jacob Peterson
Position: Center
Who do you look up to?: Taller people
Favorite sports team: Charlotte Hornets
Pregame ritual: Make sure I smell good.
Future plans: To become a wind turbine technician.
Sydney Stevens
Position: Manager
Who do you look up to?: My dad
Favorite sports team: North Central Stars
Pregame ritual: Waving at Carter.
Future plans: Nursing and athletic training.
Mikel Tomczak
Position: Center
Who do you look up to?: Nathan Kennedy
Favorite sports team: Vegas Golden Knights
Pregame ritual: Have a snack.
Future plans: Hibbing for law enforcement.