Anthony “Tony” Cipriano

Position: Guard

Who do you look up to?: People who are taller than me.

Favorite sports team: North Central Stars

Pregame ritual: Tie my shoes

Future plans: Attend Hibbing Community College

Matt Kennedy

Position: Point guard

Who do you look up to?: My dad, Dalvin Cook and Tyus Jones

Favorite sports team: North Central Stars

Pregame ritual: Eat and peanut butter and jelly sandwich before a game.

Future plans: Attend BSU and be on the bass team.

Cameron McRoberts

Position: Post

Who do you look up to?: My coaches

Favorite sports team: North Central Stars

Pregame ritual: Eat and listen to music.

Future plans: Play sports for Bemidji.

Jacob Peterson

Position: Center

Who do you look up to?: Taller people

Favorite sports team: Charlotte Hornets

Pregame ritual: Make sure I smell good.

Future plans: To become a wind turbine technician.

Sydney Stevens

Position: Manager

Who do you look up to?: My dad

Favorite sports team: North Central Stars

Pregame ritual: Waving at Carter.

Future plans: Nursing and athletic training.

Mikel Tomczak

Position: Center

Who do you look up to?: Nathan Kennedy

Favorite sports team: Vegas Golden Knights

Pregame ritual: Have a snack.

Future plans: Hibbing for law enforcement.

