Brenden Benike
Position: Wing
Role model: Jordan Carter
Favorite sports team: Portland Trail Blazers
Pregame ritual: Listen to Kanye West
Future plans: Make money.
Justin Besch
Position: Center
Role model: Chad Besch
Favorite sports team: International Falls Broncos
Pregame ritual: Get my gear on
Future plans: Work.
John Boerger
Position: Forward
Role model: My grandpa
Favorite sports team: 1980 US Olympic Hockey Team
Pregame ritual: Listen to music
Future plans: Degree in business or healthcare field.
Bradyn Dremmel
Position: Forward/emergency backup goalie
Role model: Mitchell Marner
Favorite sports team: Vancouver Canucks
Pregame ritual: Drink some pre-workout and listen to music
Future plans: Go to either UND or NDSU for construction management.
Jake Erickson
Position: Defense
Role models: Parents/grandparents
Favorite sports team: International Falls Broncos
Pregame ritual: Get to the rink early
Future plans: Attend a four-year university/college.
Jaxon Germain
Position: Forward
Role models: My parents
Favorite sports team: International Falls Broncos hockey
Pregame ritual: Put my gear on
Future plans: Attend HCC.
Kian Gonzales
Position: Left wing
Role models: My parents
Favorite sports team: Vegas Golden Knights
Pregame ritual: Listen to music and retape my stick
Future plans: Go to college.
Travis “Chewie” Kalar
Position: Defense
Role models: My parents
Favorite sports team: Chicago Blackhawks
Pregame ritual: Eat a 3 Musketeers and play soccer
Future plans: Undecided.
Christian Nelson
Position: Manager
Role models: My parents
Favorite sports team: International Falls Broncos
Pregame ritual: Bump music
Future plans: Go to college for business.
Anthony Saari
Position: Defense
Role models: My parents
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Pregame ritual: Eat Subway
Future plans: Go to UMD with Jackson Schulz.
Jackson Schulz
Position: Right winger
Role models: My parents
Favorite sports team: Tampa Bay Lightning
Pregame ritual: Bump some music
Future plans: Go to HCC.
Ben Skifstad
Position: Wing
Role model: Myself in 10 years
Favorite sports team: International Falls Broncos
Pregame ritual: Listen to music
Future plans: Go to college for mechanical engineering.