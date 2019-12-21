Brenden Benike

Position: Wing

Role model: Jordan Carter

Favorite sports team: Portland Trail Blazers

Pregame ritual: Listen to Kanye West

Future plans: Make money.

Justin Besch

Position: Center

Role model: Chad Besch

Favorite sports team: International Falls Broncos

Pregame ritual: Get my gear on

Future plans: Work.

John Boerger

Position: Forward

Role model: My grandpa

Favorite sports team: 1980 US Olympic Hockey Team

Pregame ritual: Listen to music

Future plans: Degree in business or healthcare field.

Bradyn Dremmel

Position: Forward/emergency backup goalie

Role model: Mitchell Marner

Favorite sports team: Vancouver Canucks

Pregame ritual: Drink some pre-workout and listen to music

Future plans: Go to either UND or NDSU for construction management.

Jake Erickson

Position: Defense

Role models: Parents/grandparents

Favorite sports team: International Falls Broncos

Pregame ritual: Get to the rink early

Future plans: Attend a four-year university/college.

Jaxon Germain

Position: Forward

Role models: My parents

Favorite sports team: International Falls Broncos hockey

Pregame ritual: Put my gear on

Future plans: Attend HCC.

Kian Gonzales

Position: Left wing

Role models: My parents

Favorite sports team: Vegas Golden Knights

Pregame ritual: Listen to music and retape my stick

Future plans: Go to college.

Travis “Chewie” Kalar

Position: Defense

Role models: My parents

Favorite sports team: Chicago Blackhawks

Pregame ritual: Eat a 3 Musketeers and play soccer

Future plans: Undecided.

Christian Nelson

Position: Manager

Role models: My parents

Favorite sports team: International Falls Broncos

Pregame ritual: Bump music

Future plans: Go to college for business.

Anthony Saari

Position: Defense

Role models: My parents

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Timberwolves

Pregame ritual: Eat Subway

Future plans: Go to UMD with Jackson Schulz.

Jackson Schulz

Position: Right winger

Role models: My parents

Favorite sports team: Tampa Bay Lightning

Pregame ritual: Bump some music

Future plans: Go to HCC.

Ben Skifstad

Position: Wing

Role model: Myself in 10 years

Favorite sports team: International Falls Broncos

Pregame ritual: Listen to music

Future plans: Go to college for mechanical engineering.

