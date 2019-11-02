Kaitlyn Kalstad

Role models: My parents

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Wild

Favorite pregame snack: Apple sauce

Future plans: Attend BSU and major in exhibit design.

Macey Marcotte

Role models: My parents

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Wild

Favorite pregame snack: Banana

Future plans: Attend college and major in elementary education.

Elly Nelson

Role models: My parents and my sister

Favorite sports team: Chicago Cubs

Favorite pregame snack: Cheese-sticks

Future plans: Attend college and major in a medical degree. Hopefully get a job at Mayo or work with disaster relief.

