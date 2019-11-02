Kaitlyn Kalstad
Role models: My parents
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Wild
Favorite pregame snack: Apple sauce
Future plans: Attend BSU and major in exhibit design.
Macey Marcotte
Role models: My parents
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Wild
Favorite pregame snack: Banana
Future plans: Attend college and major in elementary education.
Elly Nelson
Role models: My parents and my sister
Favorite sports team: Chicago Cubs
Favorite pregame snack: Cheese-sticks
Future plans: Attend college and major in a medical degree. Hopefully get a job at Mayo or work with disaster relief.