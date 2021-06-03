Emma Erickson
Position/events: First base/Discus and shot put.
Who you look up to: Lexi Erickson.
Favorite sports team: International Falls Broncos.
Pregame/meet ritual: Warm up with the girls and throw with Kale/Warm up as a team.
Future plans: Attend University of Wisconsin-Superior to major in computer science.
Parker Flesland
Events: 400, 4x800, 800 and 3200.
Who you look up to: Jake Erickson.
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings.
Premeet ritual: Talk to the team.
Future plans: Go to Ely and attend Vermilion Community College.
Paul Harder
Events: Discus, shot put, 200 and triple jump.
Who you look up to: My dad.
Favorite sports team: Seth Feider of Major League Fishing.
Future plans: Attend Rainy River and then transfer to a four-year school.
Ashton Hielscher
Events: 4x800, 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and 4x400.
Who you look up to: The coaches and other captains.
Premeet ritual: Listen to music with the boys.
Future plans: Attend UMD for a degree in mechanical engineering.
Christian Hufnagle
Events: 300 hurdles, pole vault, long jump and triple jump.
Who you look up to: Jack Maxwell.
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings.
Premeet ritual: Wear skinny jeans.
Future plans: To become a plumber with Shannon’s.
Cody Jantzen
Events: 100, shot put and discus.
Who you look up to: My dad.
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings.
Premeet ritual: Set up my tent.
Future plans: Go to University of Wisconsin-Stout for track and field.
Jack Maxwell
Events: Sprinting and pole vault.
Who you look up to: My mom and dad.
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Wild.
Premeet ritual: Take an ice bath the day before.
Future plans: Go to Cal Poly to get a degree in mechanical engineering, and hopefully walk onto their track team for pole vault.
Justin Piekarski
Events: High jump, triple jump and 4x200.
Who you look up to: My mom.
Favorite sports team: New York Knicks.
Premeet ritual: Listen to music and take a nap.
Future plans: Go to tech school to become a mechanic.
Maddy Pierre
Events: 4x100, 4x200, long jump and triple jump.
Who you look up to: My aunt. She was amazing at track.
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Wild.
Premeet ritual: Warm up and stretch with Emma.
Future plans: To play volleyball at RRCC.
Gwenyth Shinners
Events: 400, 800, pole vault and shot put.
Holden Sutherland
Events: 100 and 200 dash.
Who you look up to: My parents.
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Twins.
Premeet ritual: Listening to music.
Future plans: To go to a university for electrical engineering and work in the field of robotics.