Emma Erickson

Position/events: First base/Discus and shot put.

Who you look up to: Lexi Erickson.

Favorite sports team: International Falls Broncos.

Pregame/meet ritual: Warm up with the girls and throw with Kale/Warm up as a team.

Future plans: Attend University of Wisconsin-Superior to major in computer science.

Parker Flesland

Events: 400, 4x800, 800 and 3200.

Who you look up to: Jake Erickson.

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings.

Premeet ritual: Talk to the team.

Future plans: Go to Ely and attend Vermilion Community College.

Paul Harder

Events: Discus, shot put, 200 and triple jump.

Who you look up to: My dad.

Favorite sports team: Seth Feider of Major League Fishing.

Future plans: Attend Rainy River and then transfer to a four-year school.

Ashton Hielscher

Events: 4x800, 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and 4x400.

Who you look up to: The coaches and other captains.

Premeet ritual: Listen to music with the boys.

Future plans: Attend UMD for a degree in mechanical engineering.

Christian Hufnagle

Events: 300 hurdles, pole vault, long jump and triple jump.

Who you look up to: Jack Maxwell.

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings.

Premeet ritual: Wear skinny jeans.

Future plans: To become a plumber with Shannon’s.

Cody Jantzen

Events: 100, shot put and discus.

Who you look up to: My dad.

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings.

Premeet ritual: Set up my tent.

Future plans: Go to University of Wisconsin-Stout for track and field.

Jack Maxwell

Events: Sprinting and pole vault.

Who you look up to: My mom and dad.

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Wild.

Premeet ritual: Take an ice bath the day before.

Future plans: Go to Cal Poly to get a degree in mechanical engineering, and hopefully walk onto their track team for pole vault.

Justin Piekarski

Events: High jump, triple jump and 4x200.

Who you look up to: My mom.

Favorite sports team: New York Knicks.

Premeet ritual: Listen to music and take a nap.

Future plans: Go to tech school to become a mechanic.

Maddy Pierre

Events: 4x100, 4x200, long jump and triple jump.

Who you look up to: My aunt. She was amazing at track.

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Wild.

Premeet ritual: Warm up and stretch with Emma.

Future plans: To play volleyball at RRCC.

Gwenyth Shinners

Events: 400, 800, pole vault and shot put.

Holden Sutherland

Events: 100 and 200 dash.

Who you look up to: My parents.

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Twins.

Premeet ritual: Listening to music.

Future plans: To go to a university for electrical engineering and work in the field of robotics.

