Jerrell Banner

Position: Forward

Who you look up to: My dad

Favorite sports team: Washington Wizards

Pregame ritual: Chew gum.

Future plans: Go to college

Blake Chlebecek

Position: Guard

Who you look up to: My parents

Favorite sports team: Toronto Raptors

Pregame ritual: Wearing the same undershirt.

Future plans: Graduate from RRCC.

Dale Erickson

Position: Wherever they need me

Who you look up to: My parents

Favorite sports team: The Colorado Rockies and the 1976 Flint Tropics.

Pregame ritual: Do a magic trick.

Future plans: Go to university for sports management.

Nathan Kennedy

Position: Basically every position on the court.

Who you look up to: Most people. I’m only 5-foot-8.

Favorite sports team: 1898 Trenton Nationals

Pregame ritual: Take a nap and ice pretty much everything.

Future plans: Attend Mayville State University and become a basketball coach.

Jacob Pendergast

Position: Post

Who you look up to: My dad and Mr. Westerman

Favorite sports team: Detroit Lions

Pregame ritual: Show up late, pray and take way too long to get ready.

Future plans: Take a year off from school to work, find out what I want to do and play college football what whatever school I end up at to finish my four-year degree.

