Jerrell Banner
Position: Forward
Who you look up to: My dad
Favorite sports team: Washington Wizards
Pregame ritual: Chew gum.
Future plans: Go to college
Blake Chlebecek
Position: Guard
Who you look up to: My parents
Favorite sports team: Toronto Raptors
Pregame ritual: Wearing the same undershirt.
Future plans: Graduate from RRCC.
Dale Erickson
Position: Wherever they need me
Who you look up to: My parents
Favorite sports team: The Colorado Rockies and the 1976 Flint Tropics.
Pregame ritual: Do a magic trick.
Future plans: Go to university for sports management.
Nathan Kennedy
Position: Basically every position on the court.
Who you look up to: Most people. I’m only 5-foot-8.
Favorite sports team: 1898 Trenton Nationals
Pregame ritual: Take a nap and ice pretty much everything.
Future plans: Attend Mayville State University and become a basketball coach.
Jacob Pendergast
Position: Post
Who you look up to: My dad and Mr. Westerman
Favorite sports team: Detroit Lions
Pregame ritual: Show up late, pray and take way too long to get ready.
Future plans: Take a year off from school to work, find out what I want to do and play college football what whatever school I end up at to finish my four-year degree.