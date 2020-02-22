Dani Erickson
Position: Forward
Role model: My brother
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings
Pregame ritual: Eat a snickers
Future plans: Major in biology at St. Scholastica
Emily Fairchild
Position: Guard
Role model: My grandpa
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Wild
Pregame ritual: Eat peanut m&m’s and take a nap
Future plans: Attend Winona State University.
Elise Larson
Position: Point guard
Role model: My dad
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Lynx
Pregame ritual: Take a 30-minute nap and eat a bag of popcorn.
Future plans: Go to the University of North Dakota and attend their nursing program to later become a neonatal nurse.
Elvera Simutkin
Position: Post
Role model: My older sister
Favorite sports team: Los Angeles Lakers
Pregame ritual: Drink a lot of water.
Future plans: Get my associates degree at RRCC then go to pharmacy school.
McKenzie Swenson
Position: Post
Role model: My mom
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Gophers
Pregame ritual: Eat a bag of popcorn
Future plans: Attend Michigan Technological University for biomedical engineering.