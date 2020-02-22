Dani Erickson

Position: Forward

Role model: My brother

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings

Pregame ritual: Eat a snickers

Future plans: Major in biology at St. Scholastica

Emily Fairchild

Position: Guard

Role model: My grandpa

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Wild

Pregame ritual: Eat peanut m&m’s and take a nap

Future plans: Attend Winona State University.

Elise Larson

Position: Point guard

Role model: My dad

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Lynx

Pregame ritual: Take a 30-minute nap and eat a bag of popcorn.

Future plans: Go to the University of North Dakota and attend their nursing program to later become a neonatal nurse.

Elvera Simutkin

Position: Post

Role model: My older sister

Favorite sports team: Los Angeles Lakers

Pregame ritual: Drink a lot of water.

Future plans: Get my associates degree at RRCC then go to pharmacy school.

McKenzie Swenson

Position: Post

Role model: My mom

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Gophers

Pregame ritual: Eat a bag of popcorn

Future plans: Attend Michigan Technological University for biomedical engineering.

