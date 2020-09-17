Emma Erickson

Event: Freestyle

Who do you look up to?: My sister

Favorite sports team: Washington Capitals

Premeet ritual: Listen to music

Future plans: Double major in computer science and business at a university.

Kaitlyn Hostetter

Event: Freestyle

Who do you look up to?: My parents

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Twins

Premeet ritual: I normally talk to my family and friends who always cheer me on and are always there for me. I also like to listen to music.

Future plans: To go further into the medical field.

