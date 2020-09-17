Emma Erickson
Event: Freestyle
Who do you look up to?: My sister
Favorite sports team: Washington Capitals
Premeet ritual: Listen to music
Future plans: Double major in computer science and business at a university.
Kaitlyn Hostetter
Event: Freestyle
Who do you look up to?: My parents
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Twins
Premeet ritual: I normally talk to my family and friends who always cheer me on and are always there for me. I also like to listen to music.
Future plans: To go further into the medical field.