Tenneyson Amdahl
Positions: Middle blocker/hitter
Role model: My older sister Annika
Favorite sports team: The University of Minnesota Golden Gopher volleyball team.
Pregame rituals: Putting on my ankle braces and shoes in a certain order and my jersey goes on last. For games my hair has to be straightened or curled. I can’t wear it as my naturally curly hair.
Future plans: Attend university then go to law school to become a lawyer.
Madeline Olson
Position: Defensive specialist
Role models: I look up to my parents, because they are always telling me to be my best even in the worst scenarios.
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Wild
Pregame rituals: I always put on my right knee pad, ankle brace and shoe before the left.
Future plans: Attend UMD and pursue a career in the medical field.
Kady Ruport
Position: Defensive specialist
Role models: My parents
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Wild
Pregame rituals: I put my left sock, knee pad, ankle brace and shoe before my right.
Future plans: I plan on attending UMD and pursuing a career in medicine.
Maria Vollom
Positions: Libero and defensive specialist
Role model: My brother Jackson Vollom
Favorite sports team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Pregame ritual: Doing a handshake with Chloe Sullivan before every game.
Future plans: Attend a university in the design field.
Holly Wold
Position: Setter
Role model: I look up to my mom.
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Lynx
Pregame ritual: The night before a game I always have pasta for dinner.
