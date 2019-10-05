Tenneyson Amdahl

Positions: Middle blocker/hitter

Role model: My older sister Annika

Favorite sports team: The University of Minnesota Golden Gopher volleyball team.

Pregame rituals: Putting on my ankle braces and shoes in a certain order and my jersey goes on last. For games my hair has to be straightened or curled. I can’t wear it as my naturally curly hair.

Future plans: Attend university then go to law school to become a lawyer.

Madeline Olson

Position: Defensive specialist

Role models: I look up to my parents, because they are always telling me to be my best even in the worst scenarios.

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Wild

Pregame rituals: I always put on my right knee pad, ankle brace and shoe before the left.

Future plans: Attend UMD and pursue a career in the medical field.

Kady Ruport

Position: Defensive specialist

Role models: My parents

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Wild

Pregame rituals: I put my left sock, knee pad, ankle brace and shoe before my right.

Future plans: I plan on attending UMD and pursuing a career in medicine.

Maria Vollom

Positions: Libero and defensive specialist

Role model: My brother Jackson Vollom

Favorite sports team: Pittsburgh Penguins

Pregame ritual: Doing a handshake with Chloe Sullivan before every game.

Future plans: Attend a university in the design field.

Holly Wold

Position: Setter

Role model: I look up to my mom.

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Lynx

Pregame ritual: The night before a game I always have pasta for dinner.

Future plans: Attend college and pursue a cawz

