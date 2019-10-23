Cedric Barrett
Position: Quarterback
Role models: My teammates
Favorite sports team: North Central Stars
Favorite pregame snack: Fruit
Future plans: Go to Alexandria to study criminal justice.
Anthony Cipriano
Position: Tight end
Role model: Carter Lagergren
Favorite sports team: Milwaukee Bucks
Favorite pregame snack: Chocolate milk
Future plans: Graduate high school.
Ethan Dreher
Positions: Right guard, middle linebacker and defensive tackle
Role model: Jack Gilbert
Favorite sports teams: Minnesota Vikings and North Central Stars
Favorite pregame ritual: Listening to “Billy” by 6ix9ine.
Future plans: To attend college to be an electrician.
Benji Jourdan
Position: Half back and outside linebacker
Role model: Cal Roosdett
Favorite sports teams: New York Giants
Favorite pregame snack: Gatorade and a turkey sub.
Future plans: Attend NTC for electrical construction.
Matt Kennedy
Position: Running back
Role models: Mr. Bilben and my dad.
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings
Favorite pregame snack: Pineapple and watermelon
Future plans: Attend BSU and be on the bass team.
Ethan Koisti
Positions: Defensive end and offensive guard
Role models: My parents
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings
Favorite pregame snack: Whatever the cook makes.
Future plans: Go to college at NTC for engineering technology.
Gabe McManus
Role models: My grandparents
Favorite sports team: Don’t really have one.
Favorite pregame snack: Air
Future plans: To join the marines.
Cam McRoberts
Positions: Tight end and running back
Role model: Coach Westerman
Favorite sports team: St. Louis Cardinals
Favorite pregame snack: Jerky and apples
Future plans: Play baseball in college.
Sydney Stevens
Position: Manager
Role model: My mom
Favorite sports team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Favorite pregame snack: Fruit snacks
Future plans: Get my BSN and Masters in athletic training.
Mikel Tomczak
Position: Center
Role model: Big guy Matt
Favorite sports team: Vegas Golden Knights
Favorite pregame snack: An apple
Future plans: I haven’t made up my mind yet.