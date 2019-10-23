Cedric Barrett

Position: Quarterback

Role models: My teammates

Favorite sports team: North Central Stars

Favorite pregame snack: Fruit

Future plans: Go to Alexandria to study criminal justice.

Anthony Cipriano

Position: Tight end

Role model: Carter Lagergren

Favorite sports team: Milwaukee Bucks

Favorite pregame snack: Chocolate milk

Future plans: Graduate high school.

Ethan Dreher

Positions: Right guard, middle linebacker and defensive tackle

Role model: Jack Gilbert

Favorite sports teams: Minnesota Vikings and North Central Stars

Favorite pregame ritual: Listening to “Billy” by 6ix9ine.

Future plans: To attend college to be an electrician.

Benji Jourdan

Position: Half back and outside linebacker

Role model: Cal Roosdett

Favorite sports teams: New York Giants

Favorite pregame snack: Gatorade and a turkey sub.

Future plans: Attend NTC for electrical construction.

Matt Kennedy

Position: Running back

Role models: Mr. Bilben and my dad.

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings

Favorite pregame snack: Pineapple and watermelon

Future plans: Attend BSU and be on the bass team.

Ethan Koisti

Positions: Defensive end and offensive guard

Role models: My parents

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings

Favorite pregame snack: Whatever the cook makes.

Future plans: Go to college at NTC for engineering technology.

Gabe McManus

Role models: My grandparents

Favorite sports team: Don’t really have one.

Favorite pregame snack: Air

Future plans: To join the marines.

Cam McRoberts

Positions: Tight end and running back

Role model: Coach Westerman

Favorite sports team: St. Louis Cardinals

Favorite pregame snack: Jerky and apples

Future plans: Play baseball in college.

Sydney Stevens

Position: Manager

Role model: My mom

Favorite sports team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Favorite pregame snack: Fruit snacks

Future plans: Get my BSN and Masters in athletic training.

Mikel Tomczak

Position: Center

Role model: Big guy Matt

Favorite sports team: Vegas Golden Knights

Favorite pregame snack: An apple

Future plans: I haven’t made up my mind yet.

Tags

Recommended for you