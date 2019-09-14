John Boerger

Positions: Receiver and strong safety

Who you look up to: My grandpa

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings

Favorite pregame snack: Jerky

Future plans: To go to school for pharmaceutical sales.

Jaxon Germain

Positions: Running back and linebacker

Who you look up to: My parents

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Wild

Favorite pregame snack: Pork chops

Future plans: Go to college.

Jace Hallin

Positions: Quarterback and defensive back

Who you look up to: My brother

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings

Favorite pregame snack: Toast with peanut butter

Future plans: To play college football.

Travis Kalar

Positions: Offensive lineman and linebacker

Who you look up to: My parents

Favorite sports team: Chicago Bears

Favorite pregame snack: 3 Musketeers

Future plans: Undecided.

Noah Mathis

Positions: Running back and defensive tackle

Who you look up to: My brother

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings

Favorite pregame snack: Sammy’s

Future plans: To go to LSU.

Devin Reimer

Position: Lineman

Who you look up to: Not many people. I’m pretty tall!

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings

Favorite pregame snack: Apples and peanut butter

Future plans: To be a computer engineer.

Anthony Saari

Positions: Wide receiver and cornerback

Who you look up to: My parents

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings

Favorite pregame snack: Subway

Future plans: Go to college at UMD.

Jackson Schulz

Positions: Wideout and linebacker

Who you look up to: My father

Favorite sports team: Tampa Bay Lightning

Favorite pregame snack: Ibuprofen

Future plans: Possibly college with Anthony Saari.

Connor Tymenski

Position: Defensive lineman

Who you look up to: My uncle

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Wild

Favorite pregame snack: Burger

Future plans: To join the Navy.

Jared Wold

Positions: Center and defensive tackle

Who you look up to: Papa Ray

Favorite sports team: The purple and gold, baby.

Favorite pregame snack: Eggs

Future plans: College.

