John Boerger
Positions: Receiver and strong safety
Who you look up to: My grandpa
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings
Favorite pregame snack: Jerky
Future plans: To go to school for pharmaceutical sales.
Jaxon Germain
Positions: Running back and linebacker
Who you look up to: My parents
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Wild
Favorite pregame snack: Pork chops
Future plans: Go to college.
Jace Hallin
Positions: Quarterback and defensive back
Who you look up to: My brother
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings
Favorite pregame snack: Toast with peanut butter
Future plans: To play college football.
Travis Kalar
Positions: Offensive lineman and linebacker
Who you look up to: My parents
Favorite sports team: Chicago Bears
Favorite pregame snack: 3 Musketeers
Future plans: Undecided.
Noah Mathis
Positions: Running back and defensive tackle
Who you look up to: My brother
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings
Favorite pregame snack: Sammy’s
Future plans: To go to LSU.
Devin Reimer
Position: Lineman
Who you look up to: Not many people. I’m pretty tall!
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings
Favorite pregame snack: Apples and peanut butter
Future plans: To be a computer engineer.
Anthony Saari
Positions: Wide receiver and cornerback
Who you look up to: My parents
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings
Favorite pregame snack: Subway
Future plans: Go to college at UMD.
Jackson Schulz
Positions: Wideout and linebacker
Who you look up to: My father
Favorite sports team: Tampa Bay Lightning
Favorite pregame snack: Ibuprofen
Future plans: Possibly college with Anthony Saari.
Connor Tymenski
Position: Defensive lineman
Who you look up to: My uncle
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Wild
Favorite pregame snack: Burger
Future plans: To join the Navy.
Jared Wold
Positions: Center and defensive tackle
Who you look up to: Papa Ray
Favorite sports team: The purple and gold, baby.
Favorite pregame snack: Eggs
Future plans: College.