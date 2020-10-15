Parker Flesland
Who do you look up to: Jake Erickson.
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings
Premeet ritual: Stretch out.
Future plans: Go to college.
Bizzy Hendrick
Who do you look up to: On the team Anna Windels, otherwise my father.
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Lynx
Premeet ritual: Doing yoga, and keeping a positive attitude.
Future plans: I want to go to St. Cloud for cross country.
Ashton Hielscher
Who do you look up to: My captains and the seniors who came before me.
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings
Premeet ritual: Hanging with the boys and having a good time.
Future plans: Attend college and get a degree in civil engineering.
Anna Windels
Who do you look up to: My former team captains.
Favorite sports team: Bronco cross country.
Premeet ritual: I always give my shoelaces one extra tug to tighten them right before the gun goes off.
Future plans: Fight climate change as an environmental scientist.