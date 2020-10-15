Parker Flesland

Who do you look up to: Jake Erickson.

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings

Premeet ritual: Stretch out.

Future plans: Go to college.

Bizzy Hendrick

Who do you look up to: On the team Anna Windels, otherwise my father.

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Lynx

Premeet ritual: Doing yoga, and keeping a positive attitude.

Future plans: I want to go to St. Cloud for cross country.

Ashton Hielscher

Who do you look up to: My captains and the seniors who came before me.

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings

Premeet ritual: Hanging with the boys and having a good time.

Future plans: Attend college and get a degree in civil engineering.

Anna Windels

Who do you look up to: My former team captains.

Favorite sports team: Bronco cross country.

Premeet ritual: I always give my shoelaces one extra tug to tighten them right before the gun goes off.

Future plans: Fight climate change as an environmental scientist.

