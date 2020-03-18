March 13, the International Falls Broncos Facebook page announced boys' basketball head coach Amis MacKenzie made the decision to step down.
MacKenzie joins four other Bronco coaches who decided the 2019-20 school year would be their last.
These coaches are:
- Jon Froemke (football)
- Ashley Goff (girls' swimming)
- George McDonald (boys' hockey)
- Amis MacKenzie (boys' basketball)
- Eric Walls (baseball)
Falls High School Athletic Director Bill Mason said he had never seen a drop-off in coaches this high before.
"It's rare to have so many coaching positions empty at one time," he said.
Mason went on to say the school is taking applications from both teachers and those who work outside of the school, but applications have been on the light side lately compared to earlier years.
"In the old days you might get six or eight candidates for one position, but lately we only get two or three," he said. "We're going to take the best applications and move forward, onward and upward."
Statements from the coaches
Jon Froemke: Being a part of this team the last three years will go down as one of the proudest moments of my life. My reasons for stepping down as head coach had nothing to do with the team in any way and were not negative in any way... I feel that at this stage in my life, I need to focus on spending more time with my family.
Ashley Goff: I was blessed to be a part of this great chapter in the book of Bronco swimming and diving for the past couple years. As the page turns…so do priorities. It was always my goal to do what is best for the team. The responsibilities and demands on a head coach continue to increase, and it would be an injustice to the hard working swimmers to continue on as coach as my focus shifts towards other things. Coaching at ISD361 was always a joy. Watching athletes develop, reach goals and unlock their potential to maximize their own performance will be something I will miss the most. I am excited to see what the fall 2020 team will do and will not be surprised one bit if they break records and represent the Broncos at the state competition this coming year. I know Coach Ari will do a great job this fall and I was lucky to have her by my side. To the swimmers returning, work hard always and be sure to get in shape this summer. Only 236 days till sections! Good luck!
George McDonald: I've really enjoyed these last five years as head coach. I've had a good run and I'm really thankful to the district, and to my assistant coaches Chad Baldwin, Eric Olson, Krazy Thompson and my son John. I also want to thank my mentors Dean Blais, Kevin Gordon, John Prettyman, Steve Johnson and Mike Bolstad. It was just time to step away.
Amis MacKenzie: The best part of it was seeing these kids develop as players. The X's and O's are the easy part of the game, but building the bonds and relationships with these players, is what it's all about in my three years. I felt like I did a really good job at that and it has been a blast.
Eric Walls: Coaching baseball has been the most gratifying thing I’ve done in sports. There is nothing better than watching the progression of a baseball player from a freshman to a senior.