In a unanimous decision during its board of directors meeting this morning, the Minnesota State High School League approved a return to participation plan.
The plan says winter sports will resume once the state's lockdown ends.
With the restrictions currently ending Dec. 19, that means winter sports can begin practice a couple of days later on Dec. 21 and first games will commence Jan. 4.
The MSHSL drafted three separate models, meaning if the governor does extend the lockdown, the MSHSL will fall back to the other models, which have respective start dates of Jan. 4 and Jan. 18 for practices.
Talks of winter state tournaments are still ongoing.