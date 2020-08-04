In a meeting held Tuesday, the Minnesota State High School League made decisions concerning fall 2020 sports.
The MSHSL ruled to move forward with the start date of Aug. 17 for most fall sports.
Cross country and girls’ swimming and diving have been cleared to play this fall with shorter seasons, fewer events and fewer teams allowed at contests.
Meanwhile, the sports of football and volleyball will not be played in the fall.
Girls’ swimming and cross country
For girls’ swimming, there will be limits of two teams per meet.
Cross country will be limited to three teams per meet.
Both sports will be limited to only 1-2 contests per week.
Volleyball and football
The MSHSL board said volleyball will be moved to the winter and spring, with the season starting March 15 and ending May 15.
Football will be moved to the spring season with no scrimmages and a shorter season, though no prospective start date has been announced.