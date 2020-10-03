In a virtual meeting held Oct. 1, the Minnesota State High School League board of directors voted unanimously on parameters for the winter sports season.
The directors ruled that all sports will trim 30% of competitions from their schedules.
The start dates and season lengths for Borderland winter sports are as follows:
Boys' swimming and diving: Nov. 30, 13-week season
Boys' hockey: Nov. 23, 16-week season
Girls' hockey: Nov. 30, 14-week season
Boys' basketball: Nov. 23, 17-week season
Girls' basketball: Dec. 7, 17-week season
Wrestling: Nov. 30, 14-week season