In a virtual meeting held Monday, the Minnesota State High School League board of directors voted to reinstate the football and volleyball fall seasons.
This comes after a decision made Aug. 4 to push those seasons back into spring 2021 in a "flex season".
Volleyball
The 2020 volleyball season will be 11 weeks. Starting on Monday with the first games being played Oct. 8. There will be a total of 14 contests per team during the regular season.
There has not been any information regarding spectators at these events.
Football
The 2020 football season will be 10 weeks. The season will officially begin Monday and the first games will be held Oct. 9 with six regular season games being played per team.
Likewise, no information regarding spectators has been given.