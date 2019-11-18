The Fort Frances High School football team took home the top prize in the Winnipeg High School Football League Division Three Championship Saturday afternoon.
The Muskies bested the Churchill Bulldogs 65-49 for their first league title.
The combined 114 points scored set a new WHSFL record for most points scored in a championship game.
Leading the way for the Muskies on offense was running back Sean Huziak, who got the ball into the end zone on four separate occasions.
Senior quarterback Brady Meeks said this win was a long time coming for him and his teammates.
“Just coming from 0-7 in our grade-nine year and our seniors working our way all the way to the top and having a great season this year,” he said as reported by the WHSFL website. “I love my brothers. I couldn’t ask for a better team. At practice this week we went through all of our plays. We made sure we were doing everything proper. We almost made it last year and we wanted to make sure we secured the win this year.”
The Muskies finished the 2019 season with a 7-2 record.