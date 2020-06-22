Bronco football

The new guidelines allow practices for fall sports, including football, to be held starting June 24.

 File Photo

The Minnesota Department of Health released new sports guidelines Friday.

The guidelines are as follows:

  • June 24: Outdoor games and scrimmages may be held.
  • June 24: Team practices for all sports may be held.
  • July 1: Indoor games and scrimmages may be held.

The Minnesota Department of Health also provided additional precautions athletes and coaches should take, including:

  • Avoid sharing individual water bottles, snacks and towels.
  • Encourage use of dedicated personal equipment.
  • Find new ways to show sportsmanship, like tipping your hat instead of handshakes.

