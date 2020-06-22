The Minnesota Department of Health released new sports guidelines Friday.
The guidelines are as follows:
- June 24: Outdoor games and scrimmages may be held.
- June 24: Team practices for all sports may be held.
- July 1: Indoor games and scrimmages may be held.
The Minnesota Department of Health also provided additional precautions athletes and coaches should take, including:
- Avoid sharing individual water bottles, snacks and towels.
- Encourage use of dedicated personal equipment.
- Find new ways to show sportsmanship, like tipping your hat instead of handshakes.