The Broncos Bass Fishing Club took to the waters of Rainy Lake for the last tournament of its season Monday.
At the end of the day, Preston Benedix, Carter McBride and boat captain Rich Rud took home top prize with a combined weight of 16 pounds and 8 ounces.
Benedix also caught the biggest fish of the tournament at 4 pounds and 13 ounces.
Full results are listed below:
1st — Carter McBride/Preston Benedix/Rich Rud (16 pounds, 8 ounces)
2nd — Gavin Loveless/Tucker Lucek/Jeff Hamilton (14 pounds, 12 ounces)
3rd — Ian Olson/Cullen Jensen/Jerrad Holenko (13 pounds, 4 ounces)
4th — Ben Glowack/Tanner Gustafson/Mike Orgas (8 pounds, 13 ounces)
5th — Max Marcotte/Kai Saeland/Paul Joslyn (8 pounds, 10 ounces)
6th — Cadyn Zahn/Paul Harder/Chris Zahn (8 pounds, 6 ounces)
7th — Cam McRoberts/CeJay Hasbargen/Bob French (8 pounds, 1 ounce)
8th — Cohlton Schultz/Keaton Maish/Tony Casareto (7 pounds, 10 ounces)
9th — Julius Maish/Jake Olson/Les Bragg (6 pounds, 13 ounces)
10th — Matt Kennedy/Nate Lynch/James Hilliard (6 pounds, 8 ounces)
11th — Thomas Larson/Matthew Fuller/Joshua Glashauckas (6 pounds)
12th — Gavin Jensen/Cody Joslyn/Hector Jaksa (4 pounds, 7 ounces)