The International Falls 14U baseball team lost a close game to the Greenway Raiders July 15, falling 10-8.
Game summary
The Raiders got on the board first, scoring two runs in the opening inning and two more in the second to take a 4-0 lead.
The Broncos responded in the bottom of the second, scoring five runs.
The scoring started when Riley Carlson advanced home on a Raider error.
Three more runs were scored when Jackson Reiners, Chesney Mason and Tristan Thompson all advanced home off of a hit made by Cody Joslyn.
Joslyn advanced home himself after another error to give the Broncos a 5-4 lead.
The Raiders got the lead back in the fourth inning, scoring five more runs.
The Broncos tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the fourth to cut into the Raider lead, but ultimately were not able to get the additional two runs to turn the game in their favor.
Head coach Phil Talmage said he was happy with how hard his boys fought.
"We've been playing a lot of good baseball recently," he said. "It would have been nice to come out here with a win against Greenway, but it wasn't in the cards."
Up next
The Broncos will be back on the field at 5 p.m. Monday when they travel to Aurora.