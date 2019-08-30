The Bronco volleyball team lost its second home game of the week Thursday to the Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers.
After falling behind during the first set, the Broncos couldn't gain momentum to come out on top. The Rangers pulled off the first win 25-16.
"We have to give MI-B credit because they made us work very hard for the points we did get," said head coach Shelby Nosan. "They made some very scrappy plays that killed our momentum."
The Broncos kept up with the Rangers throughout the second set, narrowly missing the win, 25-23.
The Rangers finished out the match with a 25-19 win in the first set.
Nosan said the team executed very well off the serve, but the front row couldn't capitalize.
"We had too many errors at the net, but our block was strong led by Chloe (Sullivan) and Tenneyson (Amdahl)," she said. "We just weren't able to put everything together tonight."
Stats:
- Maria Vollom - 10 digs
- Chloe Sullivan - six blocks
- Tenneyson Amdahl - six blocks, six kills, two ace serves
The Broncos are back in action at Falls High School at 7 p.m. Tuesday.