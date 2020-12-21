Falls High School senior Riley Larson was named to the Duluth News Tribune All-Area Football Team Saturday.
Larson was put on the defensive team for his efforts as a linebacker for the Broncos.
During the 2020 season, Larson recorded 68 total tackles, including 10.5 tackles for a loss, and three interceptions.
Larson said he couldn't have achieved the things he did without help from his teammates.
"I couldn’t have done it without the boys around me," he said. "Without them I wouldn’t have accomplished this."