Falls High School sophomore Ryan Ford was the lone member of the Bronco cross country teams to compete in the Minnesota State Cross Country Meet in Northfield Saturday.
Ford finished the race in 95th place, posting a time of 20:36.3.
In the 2018 state meet, she finished 120th overall with a time of 21:14.4.
Ford said she is happy with how she performed during the meet, and she looks forward to improving even more.
“I think the meet went well and I am so grateful for everyone who came to cheer me on,” she said. “I did much better than last year and I’m really happy about how much I improved. I had a lot of fun, it was a good race and I hope to do it again for the next two years.”