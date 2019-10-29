CLOQUET - The Falls High School boys' and girls' cross country teams competed in the Section 7A Meet at the Cloquet Country Club Thursday.
Out of the Bronco runners competing in the meet, sophomore Ryan Ford was the only one to qualify for the Minnesota State Cross Country Meet.
Ford finished seventh among individual qualifiers (12th overall) with a time of 20:00.8.
Ford said while she was happy about qualifying, she was aware of how close the results were.
"I wasn't sure if I was going to make it," she said. "If Mesabi (East) hadn't gotten second overall for teams I would not be going to state. So I was a Mesabi fan for at least a couple of minutes."
This will be Ford's second-consecutive appearance in the state meet, and she said she's hoping for a better result than the 120th-overall finish she got last year.
"Last year didn't go as planned, so I'm hoping to improve on that," she said.
While no one on the boys' team was able to qualify for the state meet, senior captain Jake Erickson said he was still happy with how he and his teammates performed.
"I think overall we did pretty good," he said. "I think we did the best we could. It was a good day."
Head coach Paul Hjelle said he was very happy with how his runners performed Thursday, along with how much the leadership of his seniors will be missed.
"Out of the 14 runners we had compete, 10 of them came away with season-best times," he said. "We are going to miss our seniors next year. They have been tremendous leaders."
The Minnesota State Cross Country Meet takes place Saturday in Northfield.