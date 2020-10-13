The Falls High School boys' and girls' cross country teams competed in Cloquet for the Section 7A Meet Monday and Tuesday.
Due to COVID-19, the meet was broken up into several different sections throughout the day, with the girls running Monday and the boys Tuesday.
Girls' team
The Bronco girls were part of the first group to run Monday, meaning they had to wait the whole day for the final results.
Junior Ryan Ford was the top finisher for the Broncos, finishing 10th overall with a final time of 20:55.4, qualifying for the state meet for the third year in a row.
However, due to COVID-19, the state meet will not be held this year.
Overall, the Broncos finished in seventh place with 172 points.
Full results are below:
- 10th - Ryan Ford, 20:55.4
- 19th - Abbigail Hutchinson, 21:27.2
- 35th - Anna Windels, 22:11.7
- 53rd - Bailey Herberg, 23:05.1
- 55th - Madalyn Saxton, 23:07.6
- 58th - Loralai Ford, 23:21.6
- 75th - Ellie Rein, 23:57.1
Boys' team
The Bronco boys were part of the fourth group to run Tuesday.
When all was said and done, the boys came away with 16th place, scoring 404 points.
Junior Anthony Scholler was the first Bronco to finish, placing 31st overall with a time of 18:36.4.
Full results are below:
- 31st - Anthony Scholler, 18:36.4
- 74th - Parker Sivonen, 20:04.6
- 86th - Parker Flesland, 20:32.3
- 94th - Ashton Hielscher, 20:47.2
- 119th - Adrion Mannausau, 21:58.5
- 120th - Pablo Christianson, 22:02.8
- 141st - Zach Youso, 23:00.4
Athlete quotes
- Ryan Ford: It was a whirlwind of a meet and a season, it's sad to leave it like this. I think it was a great season. All of us had gotten very close and it was a great team to run with. I am so proud of where we have gotten this season. We did amazing and I wouldn't trade these girls for anyone.
- Bailey Herberg: I'm so proud of my girls and I'm so blessed to have such an amazing team. Today's meet had perfect weather, but it was weird to have barely anyone there. The coaches treat us like their children and it's like we're all one big family. We have all pushed through this crazy year and we're lucky to have this sport. Cross country will forever have a special place in my heart.
- Anna Windels: Being a captain for this team has been one of the best experiences of my high school career. I think we had a great season and it has been so special to see these girls go above and beyond. This team has definitely made my senior season worth it and I'm very proud of all they have accomplished. Thank you to my teammates, my coaches and anyone else who has supported me over the years. This was a great way to end the season.
- Abbigail Hutchinson: We had good running weather today with some wind and a good course, though it was a little wet. I am so proud of my team and all the progress we made. We had a good season and made some great memories. I can't wait to come back even stronger for next year.
Head coach quotes
- Paul Hjelle (on Bronco girls): All season, our main problem has been our spread or gap time between our first and fifth runners. To be really tough, you need that to be a maximum of one minute. We just haven't had that. Of the seven meets going into today's, the girls had three wins, three second-place finishes and one third. Job well done girls.
- Hjelle (on Bronco boys): The boys had a good year. They have worked extremely hard and we never heard any complaints from them. They are exceptional young men. We are young and do have some talented runners coming back. It was nice to have our three captains running together for the first time in quite a while today. Our two seniors, Parker and Ashton, will be missed. The two of them, along with Anna, have been exceptional leaders and role models to the rest of the team. The boys really had to go against a strong wind today. They battled through it and ran well.