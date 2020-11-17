The Falls High School football team fell at home 38-22 to the Crosby-Ironton Rangers in the semifinals of the Section 7AA Tournament Tuesday evening.
The loss puts the Broncos' final season record at 3-4.
11/12 vs. GNK
Before their game against the Rangers, the Broncos were also in action Nov. 12 at home against the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin Titans. The Broncos won 26-18.
Game summary
The Broncos got on the board quick in Tuesday's game, scoring on their first drive when Tucker Hell took the ball over 50 yards into the end zone.
The Bronco defense also had a great start, stopping the Ranger offense at every turn, including Gavin Loveless picking up an interception.
The Rangers did find the end zone midway through the second quarter, but the Broncos answered back when Cullen Rein powered his way in with 1:01 to go in the half.
The visitors did make their way into the red zone as time ticked away in the first half, but the Bronco defense held strong to make sure they went into the locker room up 10 points.
However, the Broncos struggled to find the same success on offense they had in the first half.
The home team's struggles allowed the Rangers to take the lead, putting the Broncos in a hole they could not climb out from.
Although the Broncos did have one bright spot in the second half when Hell caught a pass in the end zone to give the Broncos their third and final touchdown of the evening.
Head coach Seth Ettestad said he's proud of how his team responded to the adversity they faced throughout this strange 2020 season.
"At first it was week-to-week where we'd just have to take everything one at a time," he said. "That turned to day-to-day and even further to hour-to-hour. These guys were just happy for every chance they had to be on the field."
In their final huddle of the season, the team said "stampede" which Ettestad said has been the rallying cry for the Broncos this season.
"Every single experience you've had in life has brought you to this moment, and knowing that you have what it takes is what success is all about," he said. "We have all of our traditions and our culture behind us, making this program a stampede."