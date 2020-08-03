ELY — The International Falls 19U baseball team’s season has come to an end.
The Broncos competed in the 2020 Eighth District Div. II playoffs in Ely Saturday and Sunday.
The Broncos end the season with a 6-12 record.
08/01 vs. Eveleth-Gilbert
The No. 8 seeded Broncos started the tournament Saturday afternoon against the No. 9 seed Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears.
In the second inning, the Broncos got a couple of defensive highlights when Blaine Humbert made a jumping catch at second base and Jett Tomczak made a diving catch in center field.
The Broncos got on the board at the bottom of the second when Simon Palm doubled deep into center field to bring Riley Larson home.
They got a second run when Palm touched home after a Humbert sac-fly.
The Golden Bears got back into it with runs in the fourth and fifth innings to tie the game up.
The home team got back on top in the bottom of the sixth when Owen Wherley hit a single to advance Larson home.
However, the Golden Bears scored two runs in the top of the final inning, taking the victory 4-3.
08/01 vs. Virginia
Faced with elimination, the Broncos’ next game was against the Virginia Blue Devils Saturday evening.
The Bronco offense came out firing, scoring 11 runs in the first inning.
On defense, the Broncos were led by Humbert on the mound, who went on to record a no-hitter in the five-inning ballgame.
The Broncos didn’t let up to take the game 13-0 and move on to the next elimination round.
08/02 vs. Eveleth-Gilbert
The Broncos once again faced off against the Golden Bears Sunday evening.
Sunday’s game was a defensive showdown between both teams, with only one run being scored in the first six innings.
Ultimately, the Broncos were unable to advance runners home, falling 2-0 and ending their season.