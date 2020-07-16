The International Falls 19U team participated in a tournament in Ely and Soudan Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The Broncos went 2-2 during the tournament.
Friday, the Broncos fell 12-5 to Esko in Ely.
Saturday, the Broncos traveled to Soudan for a couple games.
Jett Tomczak pitched a shutout to beat West Duluth 8-0 in game one.
In game two, the Broncos lost to Proctor 11-3.
In their final game of the tournament Sunday, the Broncos once again bested West Duluth 10-5.
The Broncos will be back on the field at 6 p.m. today when they host Taconite.